Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 21:03:00

Technip Energies N.V. - weekly report share buyback - week of August 22 to August 26, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of August 22 to August 26, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the
Issuer

Identify Code of the
Issuer (LEI Code)

Day of the
transaction

Identity
Code of the
Security

Total
Daily
Volume
(in number
of shares)

Daily
weighted
average
purchase
prices of
the shares (in €)

Market
Identity
Code

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-22

NL0014559478

20,000

12.060871

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-23

NL0014559478

20,000

12.466017

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-24

NL0014559478

20,000

12.524849

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-08-25

NL0014559478

7,053

12.507937

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

67,053

12.36731

 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

Technip Energies N.V., is a company with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
(Dutch Chamber of Commerce number 76122654),
and principal place of business at 2126 boulevard de la Défense, CS 10266, 92741 Nanterre Cedex, France
(RCS Nanterre 879 464 584)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs 12,66 1,16% Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen