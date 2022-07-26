Technip Energies N.V. - Weekly Report Share Buyback - Week of July 18 to July 22, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of July 18 to July 22, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Code Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-18 NL0014559478 45000 10,178397 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-19 NL0014559478 40000 10,040690 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-20 NL0014559478 38000 10,373288 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-21 NL0014559478 38000 10,313668 XPAR Technip Energies 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 2022-07-22 NL0014559478 40000 10,179750 XPAR TOTAL 201000 10,213680

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

