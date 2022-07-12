Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.07.2022 16:55:00

Technip Energies N.V. - Weekly Report Share Buyback - Week of July 4 to July 8, 2022

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares during the week of July 4 to July 8, 2022.

These transactions were carried out as part of a buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer (LEI Code)

Day of the Transaction

Identity Code of the Security

Total Daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (in €)

Market Identity Code

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-07-04

NL0014559478

29 917

12,233033

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-07-05

NL0014559478

40 000

12,120485

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-07-06

NL0014559478

40 000

11,431530

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-07-07

NL0014559478

40 000

11,675351

XPAR

Technip Energies

724500FLODI49NSCIP70

2022-07-08

NL0014559478

35 000

12,002940

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

184 917

11,871127

 

 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: https://www.technipenergies.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs 11,20 -6,90% Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste bremsen: Wall Street schließt schwach -- ATX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX lässt Verluste zum Feierabend hinter sich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag minimal schwächer. Der deutsche Markt wagte sich aus der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag Abschläge zu beobachten. An den größten Börsen in Fernost dominierten die Verkäufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen