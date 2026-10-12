Technip Energies Wins €250 Mln-€500 Mln EPC Contract For HPCL Mumbai Refinery Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies N.V. (TE.PA), an engineering and technology company, on Monday announced that it has been awarded a large engineering, procurement and construction contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HINDPETRO.BO).

The contract is valued between 250 million and 500 million euros in revenue.

The contract is for HPCL's Lube Modernization and Bottom Upgradation project at the Mumbai Refinery in Maharashtra, India.

The company said the contract will be recorded in its Project Delivery segment's backlog in the third quarter of 2026.

The company said the contract covers the delivery of a 550 KTA Integrated Hydrocracker and Catalytic Dewaxing unit and an 850 KTA Solvent Deasphalting unit.

The new units will be integrated into HPCL's existing Mumbai Refinery.

The project aims to modernize the production of lube oil base stocks used in automotive engine oils and industrial lubricants.

On Friday, Technip Energies N.V. closed trading 3.33% higher at EUR 29.14 on the Paris Stock Exchange.