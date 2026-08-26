26.08.2026 07:56:33

Technip Energies Wins EUR 50 Mln To EUR 250 Mln Engineering Contract From L&T

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies N.V. (TE.PA), a French engineering and technology company, on Wednesday announced that it has been awarded a significant contract by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (LT.NS) Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) to provide detailed engineering services for an ADNOC Offshore project in the UAE.

The award is valued at between 50 million euros and 250 million euros in revenue.

The contract was recorded in the third quarter of 2026 in the Technology, Products & Services segment.

The project involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of new offshore facilities, as well as modifications and upgrades to existing infrastructure.

The company said that the contract strengthens its high-end engineering services business and builds on its long-standing collaboration with L&T.

On Tuesday, Technip Energies closed trading 2.25% higher at EUR 29.96 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Larsen & Toubro is currently trading 1.01% lesser at INR 4,077.80 on the National Stock Exchange.

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