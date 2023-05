Technip-led JV Gets EPCC Contract From QatarEnergy

(RTTNews) - Technip Energies (THNPF, THNPY) said a joint venture, led by Technip Energies in partnership with Consolidated Contractors Company, has won a major Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning contract by QatarEnergy for the onshore facilities of the North Field South Project. This will cover the delivery of 2 mega trains, each with a capacity of 8 million tons per annum of Liquefied Natural Gas.

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition. Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts.