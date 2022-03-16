|
TechnipFMC Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings release after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Company will also host its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. London time (8 a.m. New York time).
The event will be webcast live and can be accessed through the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com) or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah4w9vad.
An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.
With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.
Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.
Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.
TechnipFMC utilizes its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.
