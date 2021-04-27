TechnipFMC plc Announces the Sale of a ca. 14% Stake in Technip Energies N.V.

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982):

TechnipFMC announces the sale of 25 million Technip Energies shares (the "Shares”), representing ca. 14% of Technip Energies’ share capital, through a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the "Placement”). The sale price of the Shares in the Placement is set at €11.10 per Share, yielding total gross proceeds of €277.5 million.

Concurrently with the Placement, Technip Energies will purchase from TechnipFMC ca. 1.8 million shares (equivalent to 1% of share capital) at €11.10 per share, corresponding to the price of the Placement (the "Concurrent Sale to Technip Energies”). This purchase is separate from the Placement.

Upon completion of the Placement and the Concurrent Sale to Technip Energies, TechnipFMC retains a direct stake of ca. 31% of Technip Energies’ share capital.

TechnipFMC has agreed to a 60-day lock-up for its remaining shares in Technip Energies, subject to waiver from the Joint Global Coordinators involved in the Placement and certain other customary exceptions, including transfer of shares to a subsidiary, granting and enforcement of security interests in connection with financing and derivative transactions and tender into any public tender offer for all or part of the shares.

The Placement was conducted without a public offering in any country and was open to eligible institutional investors.

Settlement for the Placement is expected to take place on or around 30 April 2021.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

