23.02.2023

TechnipFMC plc Q4 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - TechnipFMC plc (FTI) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$37.3 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$155.7 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$20.7 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.69 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

TechnipFMC plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$37.3 Mln. vs. -$155.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.02 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

