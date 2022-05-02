TechnipFMC Receives Notice to Proceed and Adds Additional Contract for the Yellowtail Development

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded an additional contract and received notice to proceed by ExxonMobil (NYSE: EOM) affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited for its Yellowtail development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The newly announced significant(1) flexibles contract covers six risers which are qualified for high pressure and high temperature.

The Company has also been given full notice to proceed with the previously announced contract for the subsea production system (SPS), following ExxonMobil’s final investment decision in April. The initial award of the large(2) contract was announced in November 2021. TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities for the subsea production system, which includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees (EVDT) and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

The majority of the total contract awards will be included in the Company’s second quarter inbound orders.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are thrilled that our partnership with the Stabroek Block operator continues to grow. We have an established presence in Guyana to accommodate the level of activity there and we’re committed to further developing local capabilities.”

TechnipFMC currently employs 70 Guyanese, and expects to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of these awards.

(1) For TechnipFMC, a "significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

(2) For TechnipFMC, a "large” contract is between $500 million and $1 billion.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect,” "believe,” "estimated,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

