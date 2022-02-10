10.02.2022 21:16:00

Technogym and TrainingPeaks: your new athletic performance experience

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technogym is excited to announce a new compatibility with leading performance training platform TrainingPeaks. This new API integration will allow users to seamlessly execute their TrainingPeaks planned workouts on Technogym's connected smart fitness equipment.

Technogym and TrainingPeaks: your new athletic performance experience

To view TrainingPeaks workouts on Technogym, athletes will pair their Technogym and TrainingPeaks accounts, and workouts will be automatically available on the Technogym Live equipment interface.

Once synced, Technogym will start up with TrainingPeaks workouts prescribed by coaches or via training plans. Technogym will automatically adjust resistance to the suitable intensity for every individual athlete, while completed training data will be seamlessly uploaded to both Technogym's Ecosystem cloud and the TrainingPeaks platform, so that it can be reviewed later on to adjust future workouts. This integration will allow athletes to quickly perform the training they've been prescribed on any given day on the Technogym smart equipment without having to keep track of workout duration or intensity.

"TrainingPeaks is proud to support every kind of athlete on their journey to achieving their fitness goals," said TrainingPeaks co-founder Dirk Friel. "We believe this partnership with Technogym will make it easier for a whole new segment of athletes to take advantage of TrainingPeaks' wide range of training plan options and we're glad to be working to facilitate their training in a whole new way."

The integration will be completed in two phases:

  • February 2022: TrainingPeaks will be available on Technogym MyRun treadmills and on Technogym's Cycles exercise bikes.
  • March 2022: The entire Technogym running portfolio, equipped with Technogym Live, will be integrated with TrainingPeaks. Both home users and commercial operators will be able to leverage the power of TrainingPeaks and Technogym Live to achieve specific sport-performance goals.

    • Once fully integrated, athletes will be able to follow thousands of TrainingPeaks workouts on Technogym's class-leading home- and gym-workout equipment. The integration will help athletes maximize their training, while simplifying the process of completing complex workouts.

    Press Contacts
    Andrew Bernstein
    andrew@igtstudio.com
    Rob Layer
    rob@igtstudio.com 
    Enrico Manaresi
    emanaresi@technogym.com 

    Technogym
    Technogym is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 55 million people train with Technogym in 85,000 wellness centres and 400,000 private homes world-wide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last eight Olympic Games and it's the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world. Learn more at technogym.com 

    About TrainingPeaks
    TrainingPeaks creates endurance training apps and solutions that help athletes and coaches reach their goals. Featuring the world's largest endurance training marketplace, athletes can find personalized training plans, accredited coaches and powerful tools to track their progress. Coaches can earn accreditation, reach more athletes and grow their coaching business. Additional products include the Run With Hal adaptive training app, and WKO5 desktop software for cutting-edge scientific analysis. TrainingPeaks is trusted by Tour de France teams, IRONMAN® World Champions, Olympians, age-group athletes and coaches around the world. Learn more at trainingpeaks.com.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technogym-and-trainingpeaks-your-new-athletic-performance-experience-301480200.html

    SOURCE Technogym; TrainingPeaks

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    ATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
    Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen