22.02.2022 15:08:00
TECHNOGYM UNVEILS OVER 2,000 NEW ON-DEMAND WORKOUTS
Technogym Live training content platform features on-demand workouts for fitness, sport and health available on equipment consoles and Technogym App
CESENA, Italy, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHNOGYM – the world leading brand in fitness equipment and digital technologies – in continuing to pursue its mission to spread wellness and work closer with fitness stakeholders, announced the launch of new on-demand workout content within its Technogym Live platform, offering a wide library of engaging live and on-demand training experiences. Technogym Live video workouts are available on all console-driven equipment and Technogym App. With a freemium model, end-users will be able to access the ever-growing Technogym workout library at the gym, at home and on-the-go via the Technogym app.
Digital fitness, that has accelerated its popularity since the pandemic began, is now becoming a relevant component of people's lifestyle. Technogym, within its ecosystem that includes connected equipment, cloud, apps and workout content for fitness, health and sport, offers end-users a completely personalized training experience accessible in over 85 thousands wellness centers, 400 thousands private homes and on-the-go via the Technogym App.
The company has already produced more than 600 Sessions both on and off-equipment, in three different languages: English, Spanish and Italian. Technogym Sessions are one-on-one trainer led workouts, each with a specific target and workload. In the on-equipment sessions, the machine interacts with the video content, responding to the trainer's instructions and offering different options to the end-user - cardio training has never been more engaging.
Along with the sessions, the Technogym Content Factory – with its two studios in Italy and a third to open soon in the US – has also produced 1000+ single exercise videos, that are the fuel of the Technogym Coach, the artificial intelligence that prescribes new, tailor-made workouts to each app subscriber, making sure workouts are always fresh and challenging.
350 Routines, that are silent video drills, and 30+ outdoor trails complete the company's content offering, both on and off-equipment.
Leading all the above content are the Technogym Talent Trainers, a team of over 30 fitness, boxing and yoga professionals from all over the world, each bringing a personal touch to the company's large, international and diverse video library.
Technogym
Technogym is a world leading brand in products and digital technologies for fitness, sport and health for wellness. Technogym offers a complete ecosystem of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and apps that allow every single end-user to access a completely personalized training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, on-the-go. Over 55 million people train with Technogym in 85,000 wellness centres and 400,000 private homes world-wide. Technogym has been Official Supplier to the last eight Olympic Games and it's the brand of reference for sport champions and celebrities all over the world.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751585/Technogym.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751586/Technogym_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technogym-unveils-over-2-000-new-on-demand-workouts-301487440.html
SOURCE TECHNOGYM
