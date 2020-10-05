Technological Advancement to Mark Sample Preparation Market, Driving Growth from 2019 to 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending directed towards research and development is increasing in life sciences. Additionally, it is worth pointing out here that advancements in technology are being noted worldwide. These are contributing significantly towards growth in global sample preparation market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

As per Transparency Market Research, "A compound annual growth rate of about 6.6% will be recorded in the global sample preparation market over the aforementioned period. This is set to drive the market worth from about USD 5.6 billion in 2018 to about USD 10 billion by 2027 – the end of the forecast period. A host of factor will propel growth in the market landscape, creating growth avenues along the way."

Key Findings of Global Sample Preparation Market Study:

Product-wise, it is anticipated that the instruments segment will dominate the global sample preparation market owing to certain developments in pharmaceutical industry

As far as techniques are concerned, it is worth noting that solid-phase extraction segment is set to dominate market growth owing to its high and growing popularity

North America is anticipated to be a prominent regional market while Asia Pacific is expected to chart high growth rate from 2019 to 2027

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Sample Preparation Market:

Innovation and technological advancement are set to be notable growth propellers in the global sample preparation market

Increasing investment in life sciences research and development are paving way for a high growth trajectory over the forecast period

Growing environmental concerns, stringent regulatory policies regarding safety and standards are creating a positive market outlook

Regional Analysis of Global Sample Preparation Market:

In 2018, North American region dominated the market landscape, trailed by European region and the trend of North American dominance is set to continue

Increasing investment in epigenetics, proteomics and genomics and advancement in technology are factors driving North America forward

forward Presence of strong biotechnology organizations and of leading pharmaceutical players in the region also helps it claim sizeable revenue share

Asia Pacific region is set to chart impressive CAGR over the forecast period of the market report

region is set to chart impressive CAGR over the forecast period of the market report Improving capabilities in research and development (R&D) is set to drive growth in the regional market over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape of Global Sample Preparation Market:

The consolidated global sample preparation market is growing and one of the factors making it possible is growth strategies opted by individual players, seeking higher revenues. Players that have created a mark in the vendor landscape of this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Roche, Qiagen, Restek Corporation, Waters Corporation, Tecan Group, Phenomenex Inc., Biotage, and Illumina Inc., among others.

As mentioned above, technology is a crucial component of growth in the market. And, therefore, so is innovation. New product development and seeking their regulatory approval are notable focus areas for market players. Often, to consolidate their market position, carve off higher market share, players enter key alliances.

The global Sample Preparation market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sample Preparation Market, by Technique

Protein preparation

Solid-phase extraction

Liquid-liquid Extraction

Global Sample Preparation Market, by Product

Sample Preparation Instruments

Consumables

Sample Preparation Kits

Accessories

Global Sample Preparation Market, by Application

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Global Sample Preparation Market, by End-user

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Diagnostics

Academic Institutes

Others

Global Sample Preparation Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

