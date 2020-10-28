Technology and analytics named top investment priority for CFOs in Hong Kong, a joint KPMG and ACCA survey finds

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFOs in Hong Kong indicate technology implementations, business intelligence and data analysis as their top investment priorities, according to a joint survey by KPMG and ACCA Hong Kong.

The report, titled Looking beyond Business Disruption: Hong Kong's technology-driven future, surveyed 200 CFOs and finance middle management across various industries, with a focus on how finance functions can refine their existing operating models in order to cope with the current trend for increased technology adoption in Hong Kong.

The survey revealed that organisations have overall coped adequately with the disruption brought about by COVID-19. Finance staff are able to work flexibly away from the office through technology workarounds. However, some survey participants said the level of organisational support to effectively use the implemented technologies can be improved.

Tracy Shum, Director of Management Consulting at KPMG China, says, "Disruptions over the last year have left a lasting impact on organisations. While many organisations in Hong Kong manage to deliver and show considerable resilience, many others identify areas for significant improvement. The recent prolonged period of business disruption has been a catalyst for finance functions to review their operating and technology strategy. A transformation is required on the organisational structure, people policy and processes to allow finance functions to fully capitalise on their technology investments and manage team welfare."

There is a strong appetite for investment in technology this year. At least 32 percent of all respondents selected technology implementations (18 percent) and business intelligence and data analysis (14 percent) as the top initiatives they prioritise.

The combination of talent and skill sets needed in finance has gradually evolved and organisations are inclined to look for talent specialising in data analytics, technical finance knowledge and management skills. Respondents believe data analytical skills (20 percent), leadership and project management office skills (17 percent), technical accounting and reporting knowledge (15 percent) and technology skills (14 percent) will be the most important skill sets that finance professionals should possess in the next 5 to 10 years.

There is still room for improvement in how they can support finance staff in the face of technological change. Only a third of the interviewees believe technology could help them complete tasks faster and allow workers to focus on other activities. The most critical challenges are deemed to be a heavy reliance on paper (32 percent) and company culture or policies not supporting flexible working arrangements (24 percent). These hurdles pose significant challenges for finance staff to complete their work as usual.

Beyond COVID-19, the increased adoption of technology has already driven senior management to reconsider the role of shared services or outsourcing. Nevertheless, 59 percent of surveyed finance professionals still identified shared services or outsourcing as a requirement given the enhanced focus on technology adoption. In particular, they believe technology can help improve the efficiency of work (22 percent) and make outsourcing more cost-effective (16 percent). Organisations will therefore need to weigh up the opportunity to automate and the best ways to achieve resilience.

Eunice Chu, Head of Policy at ACCA Hong Kong, comments, "Across all sectors, finance functions can benefit from enhancing their operating model to be more agile and fluid. All change comes at a cost, but technology investments will result in medium-term quantitative benefits and improved operational resilience."

