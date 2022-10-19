Technology and mining leaders unite at Micromine’s annual virtual event

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Mining and exploration technology company Micromine has announced that its annual virtual event, Micromine Momentum, will stream live and exclusively on October 27.Now in its third year, this edition’s theme is “Rock, People, Software”, where Micromine will discuss the strengths of people and technology working together to address the mining industry’s complex challenges and opportunities.“Spread across multiple time zones, Micromine Momentum provides an insightful platform for global leaders and experts to engage and explore the initiatives shaping the industry with many thought-provoking discussions, educational sessions, and demonstrations,” Micromine CEO Andrew Birch said in a media release.Partners, including Ausgold, Eldorado Gold, SRK Consulting, and TriStar Gold, will be featured throughout the day to provide their practical knowledge and insights, he added.Key highlights include:• The Director of Operations and Technology at Fresnillo, the world’s largest producer of silver, discussing outcomes that digitalization has delivered to their operations;• Mining professionals from BHP speaking about the industry’s achievements and the future of mining technology; • An exclusive one-on-one interview with world-renowned geostatistics expert and author Dr. Isobel Clark; and,• The host of the ‘Mining Now’ show, Jerrod Downey, brings geologists together for a Momentum-exclusive episode to discuss their strategies to take exploration to the next level.Viewers will get a first-glance preview of the latest cutting-edge innovations, including Micromine Origin’s introduction of age relationships between faults and lithologies in the geology modeller tool and Micromine Pitram’s OEM-agnostic equipment health solution.Registration is here.