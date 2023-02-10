Technology and Training Are Key to Productivity and Business Value, ISG Says

Employers looking to enhance productivity and add business value need to invest concurrently in both workplace technology and workforce training, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

"The future of work is not just about automation and artificial intelligence, it’s about how businesses utilize AI, robotics, machine learning and other technologies to create new opportunities for workers,” said Dee Anthony, ISG director and host of the ISG Future Workplace Summit, March 15–16, in New York City. "To help prevent job loss, enterprises must train employees in new skills and technologies.”

ISG and industry experts participating in the ISG Future Workplace Summit will explore a range of topics over the course of the two-day event, including adaptive organizations, technology-driven productivity, employee experience, the environmental impact of hybrid working, and strategies for building change resiliency and change capability into an organization’s culture.

"It's important for today’s workers to think about the future of their careers. What skills do they need? How will jobs and the nature of work change? How can they prepare themselves with new technologies?” Anthony said. "One way to increase productivity is by ‘inspecting what you expect.’ Technology and training can help enterprises and employees measure productivity for both structured and unstructured work performed synchronously or asynchronously.”

Day one of the event will feature an "ISG Predicts” session on the future of work in 2030 and beyond, as well as a panel discussion, "Adapting to Changing Talent Models and Hybrid Work,” with Tina Walker, VP of Human Resources and Administration with the California Community Foundation, and Jamie Feuerborn, a business transformation and workplace experience strategist with a leading aerospace company.

Day-two sessions will explore talent architectures and employee experience. Wagner Denuzzo, vice president of Organizational Effectiveness and leader of the Future of Work Talent Center of Excellence at Prudential Financial, will participate in a keynote interview with Anthony on "Dynamic Talent Strategy: Leading Human Capital through Ecosystems,” that will explore new ways to reinvent human capital as a currency of exponential value creation in competitive markets.

Leaders with Meta, American Eagle Financial Credit Union, Regeneron and The Granite Group will take part in a panel discussion, "Great Resignation to the Great Regret, What’s Next?,” exploring strategies to ensure organizations are offering a next-generation employee experience with value propositions to maintain and improve employee and customer experience.

Additional panel discussions will include "Building Change Capability: Head, Heart and Hands,” with executives from Travelers, Gensler and Pinterest, and "Going Beyond Automation to an Intelligent Workplace,” examining the use of AI, analytics and automation to drive innovation and streamline collaboration, featuring the founder of ITeffectivity, LLC.

Entrepreneurs David Lopez, co-founder and CEO at Gritly; Michael Samuels, vice president, GTM at Scoop Technologies, and Bozhanka Vitanova, founder and CEO of TeamLift, will participate in the ISG Startup Challenge, presenting pitches on how their innovative technology solutions add value. After the startups face questions from a panel of judges, the audience will vote on which technology they are most likely to implement within their own organizations.

The ISG Future Workplace Summit is sponsored by HCLTech and Atos. CIOReview and HR Tech Outlook are media sponsors.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

