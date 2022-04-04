Technology, Energy Stocks Lift TSX To Firm Close

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market closed on a firm note on Monday, in line with several markets across the globe, despite escalating tensions in Ukraine, and concerns over inflation and imminent policy tightening.

Technology stocks moved up sharply, tracking gains in Nasdaq. Healthcare and energy stocks were the other major gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 132.65 points or 0.6% at 22,085.60, slightly off the day's high.

The Information Tech Capped Index surged up 3.13%. Magnet Forensics Inc (MAGT.TO) soared nearly 7.5%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained 4 to 5%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Descartes Systems gained 2 to 3.5%.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), up 5.3%, was the top gainer in the Healthcare Index. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) surged up nearly 5%. Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended higher by 3.6% and 2.35%, respectively.

Energy stocks Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained 5.3%, 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) ended higher by 2 to 3%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the total value of building permits in Canada rose 21% to a record C$ 12.4 billion in February of 2022, rebounding from an upwardly revised 8.2% decline in the previous month.