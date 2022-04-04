|
04.04.2022 23:38:35
Technology, Energy Stocks Lift TSX To Firm Close
(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market closed on a firm note on Monday, in line with several markets across the globe, despite escalating tensions in Ukraine, and concerns over inflation and imminent policy tightening.
Technology stocks moved up sharply, tracking gains in Nasdaq. Healthcare and energy stocks were the other major gainers.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 132.65 points or 0.6% at 22,085.60, slightly off the day's high.
The Information Tech Capped Index surged up 3.13%. Magnet Forensics Inc (MAGT.TO) soared nearly 7.5%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained 4 to 5%. Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO) and Descartes Systems gained 2 to 3.5%.
Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), up 5.3%, was the top gainer in the Healthcare Index. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) surged up nearly 5%. Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) ended higher by 3.6% and 2.35%, respectively.
Energy stocks Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO), MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained 5.3%, 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) ended higher by 2 to 3%.
Data released by Statistics Canada showed the total value of building permits in Canada rose 21% to a record C$ 12.4 billion in February of 2022, rebounding from an upwardly revised 8.2% decline in the previous month.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Blick: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt ging zum Wochenstart schwächer aus dem Handel, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich zulegte. Grüne Vorzeichen waren am Montag am US-Parkett zu sehen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag Zuschläge verzeichnet.