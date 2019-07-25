HOBOKEN, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP) discusses how technology for nonprofits helps them expand their charitable reach in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article encourages nonprofit organizations to use social media wisely, presenting several tips on how to increase effectiveness. In addition, the author explains how using data analytics to quantify and demonstrate the group's impact and refine marketing campaigns increase effectiveness.

"Creatively applying technology for nonprofits can empower their missions," related Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "When leveraged in key areas, technology can both increase revenue and expand charitable reach."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Technology for Nonprofits Helps Groups Expand Charitable Reach."

Use Social Media Wisely

"The success of any nonprofit depends on its continued ability to engage the public. You cannot simply publish a website, create a Facebook page and then cross digital marketing off your checklist. Just as with any business, nonprofits need to carefully design and frequently evaluate their digital marketing strategies for maximum effect."

Quantify Impact with Data Analytics

"Everything in a nonprofit revolves around the mission, be it saving dolphins or equipping educational institutions. To continue engaging donors and volunteers, you need to be able to demonstrate your impact against that mission. And to quantify impact, you need data."

"In addition to demonstrating impact, analytics can also provide a measure of the effectiveness of tools and campaigns. For instance, data can help you compare click-through rates of ads placed on various social media platforms. With that data, you can target future campaigns more efficiently, saving precious marketing dollars."

Turbo charge fundraising with emerging technologies

"Typically, nonprofits rank among late adopters of new technologies. With slim operating budgets and competing demands, using funds for tried and true techniques may feel more responsible. However, wise use of new technology for nonprofits can pay substantial dividends."

Implementing Technology for Nonprofits

According to the author, technology plays a crucial role for nonprofits. But choosing and implementing technology strategies that deliver the greatest return on investment can prove challenging.

eMazzanti Technologies provides a range of solutions to help nonprofit organizations reach donors, run efficient operations and, most importantly, impact social change. Whether a nonprofit plans to modernize its website design, update email with an Office 365 migration or keep sensitive donor data secure and private, they can help.

Related resource information:

5 Business Benefits of Office 365 Migration

5 Indispensable Social Media Tips for Business

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list eight consecutive years, is a 3X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the Top 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-for-nonprofits-helps-groups-expand-charitable-reach-300890700.html

SOURCE eMazzanti Technologies