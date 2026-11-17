(RTTNews) - Technology One Ltd. (TNE.AX, THNOF), an Australian enterprise software provider, Tuesday reported higher profit and revenues in fiscal 2026. Supported by improved profitability, the firm also lifted dividend. Separately, Technology One announced the appointment of Brian Gillespie as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2027. In Australia, the shares were trading 7.54% higher at A$34.72.

Gillespie succeeds Giovanni Rizzo, who has acted in the interim role since August 1. Rizzo has also been promoted to a newly created role of VP Finance with expanded responsibilities.

Gillespie most recently was the CEO of power company CS Energy which followed Group Executive roles with Orica, GroundProbe and DP World. Prior to these, he spent thirteen years as a Partner with Deloitte and PwC.

In the full year, Technology One's profit after tax increased 19 percent to A$163.4 million from A$137.6 million a year ago. Earnings per share grew 19 percent to 50.03 cents from 42.13 cents last year.

Profit before tax climbed 20 percent to A$217.6 million from A$181.5 million in the prior year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA reached A$304.3 million, up 19 percent from A$255.7 million in the previous year.

Total revenue climbed 12 percent to A$680.8 million from A$610.0 million last year. software-as-a-service or SaaS and recurring revenue totaled A$631.4 million, an increase of 14 percent from A$553.2 million a year ago.

Annual recurring revenue or ARR reached A$652.1 million, representing 18 percent year-over-year growth.

Further, the company announced that its final dividend has been lifted by 63 percent from last year to 32.5 cents per share. The total dividend would be up 11 percent to 40.5 cents per share.

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