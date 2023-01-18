|
Technology Predictions for 2023 Released: IEEE Computer Society Experts Gauge the Future of Tech
Remote Healthcare & Wearables, Augmented Reality, and Software for the Edge2Cloud Continuum Lead the 2023 Technology Forecast
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) reveals its Technology Predictions Report for 2023, featuring the top 19 technological advancements and trends anticipated to shape the industry in 2023 and beyond. The annual report by IEEE CS, the world's premier organization of computer professionals, provides a comprehensive analysis of each technology's predicted success, the potential impact on humanity, predicted maturity, and predicted market adoption, and includes horizons for commercial adoption opportunities for academia, governments, professional organizations, and industry.
"The past year has continued the path of uncertainty in the global market and advancements in technology are required to rapidly adapt and respond," said Nita Patel, IEEE CS president. "The 2023 Technology Predictions from the Computer Society provides a glimpse into the future and further helps our members and overall community plan for what's coming next."
For over a decade, IEEE CS has been recognized as both a pioneer and leader in providing annual tech predictions. Past predictions were featured in Computer magazine's December 2019 issue, and new predictions will be featured in the upcoming July 2023 issue.
"This year we have aligned our predictions with IEEE's mission of advancing technology for the benefit of humanity," said Dejan Milojicic, former IEEE CS president (2014) and current Distinguished Technologist at Hewlett Packard Labs. "We made predictions for individual technologies as well as their impact on humanity. This approach informs industry and governments where it is best to invest. Our market adoption, maturity and horizons analysis, additionally informs academia and professional organizations such as the IEEE Computer Society, where to focus."
The top 19 technology trends predicted to reach adoption in 2023 are:
Download the 2023 Predictions Report: https://www.computer.org/2023-top-technology-predictions.
Each technology was graded (A-F), measuring the following: Predicted Technology Success in 2023; Potential for Impact on Humanity; Predicted Maturity in 2023; and Predicted Market Adoption in 2023. The intent was to present impact on humanity as a function of technology advancement, also qualifying those by relative maturity, market adoption and positioning in time-to-adoption.
The IEEE CS team of leading technology experts includes Ali Abedi, Mohamed Amin, Rosa M Badia, Mary Baker, Greg Byrd, Mercy Chelangat, Tom Coughlin, Jayakrishnan Divakaran, Paolo Faraboschi, Nicola Ferrier, Eitan Frachtenberg, Ada Gavrilovska, Alfredo Goldman, Francesca, Iacopi, Vincent Kaabunga, Hironori Kasahara, Witold Kinsner, Danny Lange, Phil Laplante, Katherine Mansfield, Avi Mendelson, Cecilia Metra, Dejan Milojicic, Puneet Mishra, Chris Miyachi, Khaled Mokhtar, Bob Parro, Nita Patel, Alexandra Posoldova, Marina Ruggieri, Roberto Saracco, Tomy Sebastian, Saurabh Sinha, Michelle Tubb, John Verboncoeur, and Irene Pazos Viana. The technical contributors for this document are available for interviews.
Note: The statements expressed in this report do not represent the opinions of the authors' employers.
At the close of 2023, the IEEE CS technical contributors for this report will review the accuracy of the 2023 predictions and determine how closely they match up to reality. Check back in December 2023 to access the official scorecard of this year's forecast.About the IEEE Computer Society
Through conferences, publications, and programs, the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels global technological advancement. By bringing together engineers, scientists, researchers, and practitioners from all areas of computing and at every career phase, the IEEE CS enables new opportunities and empowers not only its members but also the greater industry. Visit computer.org for more information.
