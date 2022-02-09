Technology That Enhances Employee Experience Will Be Key to Workplace Success in 2022, ISG Says

Organizations need to leverage digital technology to ensure high levels of employee experience, engagement and productivity as workers begin to return to physical offices this year, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

"The goal for employers in 2022 is to prevent a substandard employee experience despite quickly evolving workplace norms,” said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions and host of the ISG Future Workplace Summit, March 14–15 in New York City.

Speakers participating in the in-person event at etc.Venues will explore the technology platforms and workplace strategies that will help enterprises navigate what ISG says could be a challenging time for companies as they pivot to more hybrid ways of working.

"Workers who return to the office only to find pre-pandemic connectivity and technology will struggle to remain productive, connected and emotionally healthy,” said Azim. "Enterprises must retool technology, HR and workforce processes, and capitalize on the positive economic, environmental and human collaboration impacts the digital workplace can deliver.”

COVID-19 forced companies to adopt new ways of working and as employees head back to the office, the workplace must continue to adapt. Smart facilities, connected employees, AI and augmented capabilities will drive a healthier and "lower touch" office, ISG says.

"The digitally enabled workforce of the future—gig workers, remote collaborative workers, office-based workers—will need to connect to customers and each other,” Azim said. "Capacity planning and management, both digitally and physically, will be an important factor for success.”

Among the featured speakers, Tope Sadiku, global head of employee digital experience at Kraft Heinz, will participate in a panel discussion, "Reshaping Your Workplace Through Technology,” and share strategies on how organizations can manage in a tight labor market.

In another panel discussion, "Building and Sustaining Your ‘A’ Team in the Post-Pandemic World,” Deb Ermiger, vice president of digital engagement at Aflac, and Rebecca Nicholas, vice president of end user services and operations at Centene, will share advice on how to build collective synergies within teams despite being physically disconnected.

Daniel Santiago, director of workplace experience at Peloton Interactive, will share in an interview with ISG Partner Steve Hall the exercise and media company’s new view of the workplace and employee culture, and how its community-first features not only resonated with customers during the pandemic, but fueled a flexible, hybrid workplace for Peloton employees.

In a featured presentation, "Workplace Innovation: Increasing Employee Satisfaction, Safety, Retention, and Productivity,” Jennifer Galvin, a lead solution architect at OutSystems, a low-code development platform for mobile and web enterprise applications, will explain why employee experience can create one of the most promising competitive advantages an organization can have.

In addition, Dr. Tina R. Walker, vice president of HR and administration at the California Community Foundation, a philanthropic organization focused on communities in Los Angeles, will participate in the panel discussion, "Combatting the Great Resignation: Retain and Sustain Talent,” on data-driven approaches to improving retention and creating a culture of transparency.

"Companies need to embrace the culture and technology that supports hybrid work and appeals to workers who have grown accustomed to new levels of flexibility,” Azim said. "Emerging capabilities such as AI, cognitive tooling and augmented assistants can dramatically increase productivity from anywhere and will become a competitive advantage for hiring and retention."

The ISG Future Workplace Summit, gets underway the afternoon of March 14 with a welcome networking session featuring a series of interactive innovation labs, and is followed by a full day of presentations and discussions on March 15. The event is sponsored by OutSystems, Turing and Allganize. Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

