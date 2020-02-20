|
TECHNOMARK Establishes Direct OEM Presence in the USA
CONROE, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TECHNOMARK, a leader in permanent marking and industrial traceability solutions, is pleased to announce that sales and support for TECHNOMARK brand dot peen and laser marking machinery is now available on an OEM-direct basis in the USA.
Since 2004, TECHNOMARK has gone to market in the USA through a network of independent distributors and resellers. "In response to our valued customers who prefer to work directly with the OEM, TECHNOMARK opened its USA distribution center in 2018," explains Eric McDaniel, President of TECHNOMARK North America. "More and more, global manufacturers demand that suppliers offer uniform product quality, after-sales support, and pricing programs – no matter where in the world they are operating."
While the company still maintains a reseller network in the USA, users of TECHNOMARK brand industrial marking machines will now have the option to establish an OEM-direct supplier relationship on future purchases of machines, accessories, spare parts, and repair services for all Multi-4, M4 Inline, and FlexMark dot peen marking systems as well as GRAPHIX laser marking systems.
Strategically located in the south-central USA (Houston metro area), TECHNOMARK North America provides sales, product training, technical support, local inventory, and repair services to users of TECHNOMARK brand industrial marking machines in the Americas region. To learn more, please visit http://www.technomark-inc.com
For more information, contact us at info@technomark-inc.com
SOURCE TECHNOMARK North America
