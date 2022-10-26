Techonomy 2022 Launches "Innovation Must Save the World" Conference

Event will debut on November 13 -15, 2022 in Sonoma, California

The immersive retreat for tech and business leaders enters its second decade with urgency on how innovation can address society's biggest challenges.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techonomy 22: Innovation Must Save the World, a three-day conference for leaders of tech, business, and academia, returns in-person from a pandemic hiatus this November 13th-15th in Sonoma, California. This elite retreat will highlight innovation addressing pressing dilemmas such as gyrating economies, war, rising political conflicts, global warming, equality and inclusion, all amidst a continuing pandemic. Techonomy is a movement of optimism and hope, focusing on how tech and innovation might save us – if we act rapidly and collaborate across multiple realms. Hosted in the heart of California's wine country at the beautiful, historic Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, this conference is produced by Techonomy Media, a division of Clarim Media.

This year's blockbuster program features Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa on the topic of tech and democracy; Esther Dyson will discuss addiction in culture and technology; CNN Medical Analyst and CEO of Pandefense Advisory Larry Brilliant will speak about global warming and health; Peter Rawlinson, the CEO of Lucid and Tekedra Mawakan, the co-CEO of Waymo will discuss the future of electric and autonomous vehicles while Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost will discuss "Innovation Without Ego." Speakers will also include Senegalese VC Fatoumata Ba on "Africa, Women, and Innovation," Isaac Stone Fish on the U.S.-China innovation battle, Unity CEO John Riccitiello and Games for Change President Susanna Pollack on gaming & metaverse for good, Jeffrey Katzenberg on media, cybersecurity, and the state of the nation, Consumer Reports CEO Marta Tellado on consumer power for societal health, and Michael Wolf on the future of tech innovation — among other extraordinary guests. Many of these speakers will also participate in an opening plenary workshop on "Can Innovation Rise to the World's Challenges?"

Techonomy convenes world-famous leaders to challenge convention and stimulate original thought in response to our time's most crucial problems. Attendees will leave with renewed energies and light bulbs illuminated. Past speakers have included: Marc Benioff, Sen. Cory Booker, Jack Dorsey, Ford's Jim Farley, Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington, Marissa Mayer, Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and Peter Thiel. It was on Techonomy's stage that Mark Zuckerberg said, two days after Trump's election, that it was a "crazy idea" to say that fake news on Facebook had affected the presidential election.

Techonomy will feature plenary sessions plus probing breakouts, along with music, exceptional meals and experiences, wine tastings and unparalleled networking.

Tech and business have yet to rise to the challenges posed by our teetering world. The urgent need for innovation must center business dialogue while tapping into interdisciplinary expertise, and Techonomy unites leaders to confront and strategize about the most existential issues of our time. Sponsors include Autodesk, U. S. Steel, Vanguard Charitable, IDA Ireland, GAF and Salesforce.

