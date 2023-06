Tech's Love Affair With Advertising Needs Serious Counseling

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Advertisers aren't sure you're really listening.This week, a study by advertising research firm Adalytics said that video ads appearing on Google-owned YouTube violated its promise to advertisers 80% of the time by making the ads eminently ignorable. Meanwhile, over at Twitter, the company's new CEO is trying to revamp its ad business by focusing on video ads that are both loud and unavoidable.Continue reading