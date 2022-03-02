02.03.2022 13:00:00

TechSmith: New research shows the importance of using video at work

  • Recent study highlights the importance of video in a professional context and the expectations employees have for video content.
  • 91% of employees already use training videos for knowledge transfer in the workplace.

OKEMOS, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of the global pandemic, the need for informal training videos for everyday use has expanded. A recent study conducted by TechSmith, which surveyed office workers from six countries, reveals that videos are highly popular among employees, especially in the modern workplaces where information needs to be conveyed concisely and efficiently.

According to the study, the vast majority (83 percent) of respondents said they prefer to consume informational content in video format - far ahead of text (43 percent) and audio only (32 percent). Acquiring new skills or knowledge for professional purposes is the most frequently cited reason (25 percent) for seeking instructional or informational videos, followed by gaining knowledge on a specific topic (23 percent).

Nearly all (91 percent) respondents to the study watch instructional or informational videos in a professional context at least once a month, and well over half (71 percent) of them at least once a week. The majority of respondents (56 percent) cited informal training videos as the type of video most often used, followed closely by professionally-produced training videos (54 percent).

The complete study is available at https://www.techsmith.com/visual-communication-research.html

About TechSmith

TechSmith screen capture and recording software products, Snagit and Camtasia, are perfect for anyone who wants to create and share images and videos for better training, tutorials, lessons, and everyday communication.

Contact
TechSmith Corporation / Rachael Parker
Phone: +1 (517)-381-2300
E-Mail: press@techsmith.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techsmith-new-research-shows-the-importance-of-using-video-at-work-301493177.html

SOURCE TechSmith

