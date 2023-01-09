Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises Announces 2023 Class

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises announces its 2023 class. The three-month program provides hands-on mentoring, funding, and global connections to 10 for-profit, mission-driven companies.

Strategic mentorships with Cox business leaders and experts will help bring the entrepreneurs' ideas to market and boost their businesses, grow their networks, and prepare them to pitch their companies at a Demo Day presentation, which is open to the public, on April 13.

"For my first class of Techstars Impact as managing director, I wanted to bring together a wide range of companies focused on making a positive impact on underrepresented groups, underserved communities, and environmental sustainability," said Tim Dorr, managing director of both Techstars Impact and Techstars Atlanta. Dorr, co-founder of SalesLoft (Techstars Boulder 2012), took the helm as managing director in March 2022. "Bringing together a well-rounded group of high-quality founders increases our chances of solving some of the world's biggest challenges and I'm excited to see the impact of their work out in the world."

The 2023 Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises Class includes:

Accelerated Equity Insights : Providing equitable communication and management practices for college admissions offices seeking diverse students.

: Providing equitable communication and management practices for college admissions offices seeking diverse students. Branch Politics : A free, nonpartisan tool for voters in federal, state, and local elections that breaks down what is on their ballot and why it matters.

: A free, nonpartisan tool for voters in federal, state, and local elections that breaks down what is on their ballot and why it matters. ECGO : An app for organizations that have a recycling contamination problem, allowing their users to know the recyclability of materials with a single picture.

: An app for organizations that have a recycling contamination problem, allowing their users to know the recyclability of materials with a single picture. Good Agriculture : Supporting regenerative farmers with business services so they can produce food that regenerates ecosystems and nourishes people.

: Supporting regenerative farmers with business services so they can produce food that regenerates ecosystems and nourishes people. HumanKind Homes : Building affordable, healthy and sustainable homes and buildings with blocks made of sustainable geopolymer concrete.

: Building affordable, healthy and sustainable homes and buildings with blocks made of sustainable geopolymer concrete. Rif Care : A first-of-its-kind period brand that uses products made of regenerative materials to reduce the carbon footprint of period products.

: A first-of-its-kind period brand that uses products made of regenerative materials to reduce the carbon footprint of period products. Stratos : An enterprise human resources software solution that connects companies to Black and Latinx professionals

: An enterprise human resources software solution that connects companies to Black and Latinx professionals TARA : Streamlining planning, coaching and collaboration in one platform for K-12 schools struggling to retain teachers due to burnout.

: Streamlining planning, coaching and collaboration in one platform for K-12 schools struggling to retain teachers due to burnout. The LO : An online platform to create a more connected community for queer women.

: An online platform to create a more connected community for queer women. xHood : A safe space for Black and queer parents to create connections and build support systems for themselves and their families.

These 10 companies were among hundreds of applicants from a diverse set of founders who are solving some of the world's biggest social and environmental challenges. They are tackling a variety of problem areas, including sustainable farming and construction, women's health, politics, education, and social belonging and equity.

Techstars Impact Powered by Cox Enterprises is the second accelerator in partnership between Techstars and Cox Enterprises. Cox also funds and supports startups and entrepreneurs through other Atlanta-based partnerships, including Techstars Atlanta, Engage, Endeavor, and Startup Runway.

For more information about Cox Enterprises' involvement in the venture ecosystem, visit www.coxenterprises.com/innovation.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of cleantech, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet, and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 3,000 companies with a combined market cap of more than $96B. Learn more at www.techstars.com .

