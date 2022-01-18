Techy Starts the New Year With a Bang! Opening 11+ New Stores In The First Few Months of 2022.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy is exceeding their New Year's resolution. The business plan to expand its franchise locations is in full effect. Throughout the United States, more customers can visit Techy's brick-and-mortar stores to sell their used devices, repair their electronics, or find the latest tech accessories.

Techy locations that you can expect to open this year:

Port Charlotte, FL

Port St Lucie, FL

Pittsburgh, PA

Frederick, MD

Waterville, ME

Monona, WI

Methuen, MA

Gilroy, CA

Ocoee, FL

Los Gatos, CA

Kissimmee, FL

The emerging electronic repair and technology company gives entrepreneurs a chance to own and operate their location through its franchise opportunity. Every owner independently operates each store. Its growth as a company is not just about the c-level executives. CEO Bill Daragan believes in building a relationship with each franchise owner. Daragan sees each owner as a team member and knows how important partnership is to keep the momentum going for the Techy company.

Electronic repairs have been on the rise over the last few years. It is more than a $10 billion industry that inspiring entrepreneurs and business owners can get in on. Techy has made it possible for those looking to get into technology without starting a new company from scratch.

Franchise owners at Techy all have unique and diverse backgrounds. Some owners have had previous careers in other industries such as communication, engineering, and medical. Techy's franchisees prove that you don't need to know everything about technology. You only need to take the initiative to learn and have a persistent mindset to succeed.

About Techy

Techy By DrPhoneFix changed its name to show that it offers more than phone repairs. It has added electronic buybacks and smart home installations like mounting TV as part of its services. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has grown to 130+ locations and has a state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

