|
17.05.2023 09:43:33
Teck, Glencore CEOs resume war of words in Barcelona
TECK Resources CEO Jonathan Price said the company was “working around the clock” to come up with a new plan after the Canadian firm’s shareholders rejected its plans for the sale of its coal assets.Price added a new proposal from Glencore, which in April had plans to buy Teck rejected, had not been received. He was commenting at the Bank of America mining conference in Barcelona on Tuesday at which Glencore’s CEO Gary Nagle also spoke.Cited by Bloomberg News – which used the conference as backdrop to provide an update on the takeover saga – Nagle said there would be “blood on the streets” if Teck created a standalone coal company only to be bought out by Glencore at a discount.Teck has one of the world’s best copper project pipelines, Bloomberg News said. But it may have to tap shareholders for funds to develop the mines given that the sale of its coal assets was rejected.The newswire said Glencore is preying upon Teck’s dilemma.Price was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying it has been re-engaging with counter parties on the coal business and was also looking again at its options for capital markets. Glencore has said it’s willing to increase its offer and go directly to shareholders should Teck refuse to engage, but has so far not done so.“Glencore confirms that its proposal still stands and, as previously stated, we remain willing to engage with the board and management of Teck to attempt to address the issues they have raised,” it announced on April 28. “We believe that, with engagement, we could further improve our proposal’s structure, terms and value , which would be in the best interests of all Teck shareholders.”The post Teck, Glencore CEOs resume war of words in Barcelona appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|9,75
|-6,25%
|Glencore plc
|5,02
|0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht fester aus dem Handel -- ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX überspringt Jahreshoch und schließt stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich freundlich. Die Märkte Asiens konnten am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.