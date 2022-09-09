|
09.09.2022 00:59:23
Teck, Science World partner to educate students about the role of metals in daily life
Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) and Science World in Vancouver have announced a partnership providing an added layer of protection for visitors and staff at Science World while building awareness of copper’s antimicrobial properties and the role metals play in our everyday lives.Through its Copper & Health program, Teck has made a C$650,000 contribution to Science World, the fourth largest attraction in British Columbia, to outfit high-traffic areas with antimicrobial copper surfaces known as CuVerro Shield by Aereus Technologies.Copper has been installed on surfaces including Science World exhibits (Hang-Time, Heart Drum, and Electric Hands), front door handles and entrance countertops. The installation creates an added layer of protection for about 1 million guests who visit Science World each year given copper’s unique antimicrobial properties, proven effective to eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria within two hours of contact.Teck also becomes the presenting sponsor of Science World’s Geology Science Exhibit which now includes new interactive and educational displays to help visitors discover how metals are used in our daily lives, from the smartphones we use to the bridges we drive on.This exhibit complements Science World’s focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Design, and Math) to encourage future generations to enter into these fields.This partnership is the latest in a series made through Teck’s Copper & Health program to expand the use and awareness of antimicrobial copper in B.C. hospitals, post-secondary educational institutions and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.
