Teck donates $3.6 million to support green spaces across British Columbia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) and the BC Parks Foundation have announced a C$5 million ($3.6m) donation from Teck to enhance and expand British Columbia’s parks and protected areas.The collaboration between Teck and the BC Parks Foundation will help to preserve and expand green spaces in rural and urban areas, protect important natural park lands and give more people the opportunity to enjoy BC’s natural wealth. Funds will be used to expand successful initiatives including:Helping create new protected areas and animal migration corridors, to preserve natural spaces and mitigate climate change.Getting more people involved in monitoring and protecting wildlife and their habitats.Promoting responsible and safe enjoyment of natural areas through educational activities and events for visitors and children.Working with Indigenous people to create informative trails and experiences in parks to foster reconciliation.Providing British Columbians the opportunity to experience the health benefits of nature, including park experiences for vulnerable and marginalized people.The partnership aligns with Teck’s commitment to becoming a nature positive company, and the BC Parks Foundation’s recently announced 25×25 initiative.The Foundation’s 25×25 initiative is inspiring people across BC to protect 25 important places by 2025, in support of Canada’s goal of protecting 25% of land and sea in the next three years. Teck’s goal to a become a nature positive company by 2030 means that, by 2030, Teck’s conservation, protection and restoration of land and biodiversity will exceed the disturbance caused by its mining.