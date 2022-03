Teck joins Builders Code pledge for respectful and inclusive workplaces

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK )(“Teck”) and the Builders Code announced Tuesday that Teck has signed the Pledge For An Acceptable Worksite, an industry-leading standard from the Builders Code to support a more respectful and inclusive workplace for worksites in British Columbia. Teck is the first mining company to sign on to the pledge. “We know that a diverse company is a strong company, and we are committed to fostering a working environment at all of our sites that respects and values everyone,” Red Conger, Teck’s chief operating officer, said in a news release. “Signing on to the Pledge for An Acceptable Worksite on International Women’s Day is one more way we are taking action to further strengthen diversity across Teck and reinforces our commitment to the values of inclusion and respect,” he said. By signing the pledge, Teck joins over 200 employers across B.C. that are demonstrating their commitment to the Builders Code, which is a collaboration between government and industry through the Construction Workforce Equity Project. The pledge includes the adoption of an Acceptable Worksite, which supports overall goals of safety, productivity, quality and innovation through several key practices: recruitment and hiring, retention, culture, education, awareness and community.“A commitment to psychological safety for all workers is important on every worksite, from high-rise towers to mines and everything in between,” said Chris Atchison, President of the BC Construction Association, which manages the Builders Code. “Partners like Teck are helping to lead diversification of traditionally male industries, and we hope that other mining companies will join them.”