14.10.2019 02:54:27

Teck Resources Labour Union Plans To Commence Strike Action On Monday

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO) said that the Teck Carmen de Andacollo Workers Union, which represents 473 workers at Teck Carmen de Andacollo Operations or CdA in Chile, has given notice that it plans to commence strike action on October 14, 2019.

The company said it would suspend operations at armen de Andacollo Operations during a strike with the exception of essential activities required to maintain safety and the environment. In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, CdA produced about 15,000 tonnes of copper.

The previous collective bargaining agreement with the union expired on September 30, 2019. Teck and the union subsequently entered into a five-day mediation process, which concluded on October 11 without an agreement. The Union of Supervisors and Professionals of Teck CdA reached a new agreement earlier in 2019, Teck Resources said in a statement.

