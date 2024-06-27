|
27.06.2024 21:13:09
Teck Resources named one of 2024’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada
Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) has been named as one of Corporate Knights’ 2024 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada for the 18th consecutive year. The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada are each evaluated on a set of up to 25 environmental, social and governance indicators including board diversity, resource efficiency, financial management, sustainable revenue and sustainable investment. Teck has set ambitious targets in sustainability, including being carbon neutral by 2050 and to working towards a nature positive future by 2030. “As we responsibly produce essential metals needed for global development and the energy transition, our team is focused on caring for the people, communities and the environment where we operate,” CEO Jonathan Price said in a news release. “Being named as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada is a reflection of the commitment of our people, who prioritize environmental and social responsibility in everything they do.”Earlier this year Corporate Knights also recognized Teck as one of the 2024 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations for the sixth straight year.Teck is ranked fourth in the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment metals and mining industry, listed on the FTSE4Good Index Series, recognized as a 2024 ESG Top-Rated company by Sustainalytics, and was named as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers from 2018 through 2024.More information and the full rankings are here.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
