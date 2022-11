Teck Resources named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Canada’s largest diversified miner, Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the sixth consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada’s Top Employers program, which recognizes companies for exceptional human resources programs and innovative workplace policies.“Our employees are the driving force behind Teck’s purpose of providing essential resources the world is counting on to make life better, while caring for people and the environment,” Teck CEO Jonathan Price said in the statement. “We are committed to fostering a safe, healthy, diverse and inclusive workplace, while supporting our people to build rewarding and engaging careers.”Editors at Mediacorp, Canada’s largest publisher of employment periodicals, grade employers on eight criteria, including health, financial & family benefits, community involvement, employee communications, and training and skills development.Teck has also been named to the Forbes list of Canada’s Best Employers for the past two years and is one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.Learn more about a career with Teck here.