Teck Resources Reports 2025 Production Results, Reaffirms 2026-2028 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO) released select unaudited fourth quarter 2025 production and sales volumes, along with positive settlement pricing adjustments. The company also reported annual production volumes for 2025 and reaffirmed previously disclosed production and unit cost guidance for 2026 to 2028 across Teck-operated sites. Teck's fourth quarter 2025 financial results are scheduled for release on February 18, 2026.

For 2025, Teck achieved annual copper production of 453,500 tonnes, in line with guidance, supported by strong operational performance across all assets in the fourth quarter. At Quebrada Blanca (QB), copper production totaled 55,400 tonnes in the quarter, reflecting continued progress on the tailings management facility and operational stability. Copper sales in fourth quarter were lower than production due to a short-term inventory build-up at QB, caused by weather and sea conditions in December that delayed shipments into early 2026.

Annual zinc in concentrate production reached 565,000 tonnes, at the higher end of guidance. Fourth quarter zinc in concentrate sales totaled 157,200 tonnes, with all Red Dog shipments completed early in the quarter, consistent with seasonal patterns. Annual refined zinc production was 229,900 tonnes, also at the high end of guidance, as Teck prioritized processing of residues to enhance profitability and cash generation.

Benefiting from higher base metals prices, Teck expects to report positive settlement pricing adjustments of $295 million in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, Teck reaffirmed its previously disclosed 2026-2028 production guidance for all operated sites. However, the company updated its 2026 annual zinc in concentrate production guidance for Antamina to 35,000-45,000 tonnes, down from the prior range of 55,000-65,000 tonnes, reflecting a revised mine plan finalized in Q4 2025. Copper production guidance for Antamina remains unchanged at 95,000-105,000 tonnes for 2026.