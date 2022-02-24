Teck Resources Turns To Profit In Q4 On High Commodity Prices

(RTTNews) - Teck Resources Limited (TECK, TECK_A.TO, TECK_B.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to shareholders was C$1.49 billion or C$2.74 per share, compared to last year's loss of C$464 million or C$0.87 per share, driven by high commodity prices.

Adjusted profit attributable was C$1.4 billion or C$2.54 per share, compared to last year's profit of C$248 million or C$0.46 per share.

Revenue climbed to C$4.41 billion from C$2.56 billion a year earlier.

On February 23, the company declared a C$0.625 per share dividend, increased annual base dividend to C$0.50 per share and authorized up to C$100 million share buyback.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects Copper production of 273 thousand tonnes to 290 thousand tonnes, and Zinc production of 630 thousand tonnes to 665 thousand tonnes.