Técnicas Reunidas Wins Over 200 Mln Euro Coastal GasLink Phase 2 Contract

(RTTNews) - Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (TRE.MC), a Spanish engineering and construction company, on Monday announced that its Canadian subsidiary, TR Canada E&C, has been awarded a contract for Phase 2 of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in British Columbia, Canada.

The contract is worth more than 200 million euros and covers engineering, procurement and construction management services.

The contract has an expected execution period of more than four years.

The scope includes detailed engineering, procurement and construction management services for five additional compressor stations and modifications to existing and planned pipeline facilities.

LNG Canada awarded the contract following its final investment decision on Phase 2.

LNG Canada will oversee construction, while Coastal GasLink will remain the pipeline's owner and operator.

The award builds on Técnicas Reunidas' previous consulting, engineering and front-end engineering design work on the project.

The company said the contract strengthens its North American business, where it has identified a potential project pipeline worth 28 billion euros.

Técnicas Reunidas closed trading 1.06% lesser at EUR 26..10 on the Madrid Stock Exchange.