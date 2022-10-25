Tecsys Launches Rapid Implementation for Order Management; Signature to Deployment in Just Six Weeks

Tecsys' digitally accelerated multi-touchpoint rapid implementation is the fastest way to unlock unified commerce capabilities through its omnichannel order management software.

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announces the launch of the industry's fastest path to unified commerce through its rapid implementation methodology for Omni™ OMS, its robust cloud-native order management system. The six-week implementation methodology takes advantage of out-of-the-box integrations, operational accelerators including education, training and templated customer/vendor collaboration.

Omni™ OMS delivers value faster and empowers customers to operate at a more sophisticated level within a couple months.

Tecsys' Omni™ OMS is the all-in-one SaaS offering that enables unified commerce for some of the world's most preeminent brands. This software serves as the nucleus for omnichannel order orchestration and fulfillment capabilities such as in-store and curbside pickup, ship-from-store and ship-to-home, among other fulfillment channels, to create seamless buying experiences. As e-commerce and in-person retail continues to converge, brand owners are progressively adopting an end-to-end distribution management strategy that is capable of routing complex order management combinations. Tecsys' Omni™ OMS leverages industry-specific best practices so that it is now able to deliver this value in a record six weeks.

"It's pretty clear that siloed retail operations have an expiration date, and those that adopt a unified commerce approach have an edge on the digital orchestration holdouts," says Adam Krajewski, vice president, Professional Services at Tecsys. "That said, we understand that digital transformation is, by its very nature, disruptive. We are very sensitive to that and have devised an implementation approach that delivers value faster and empowers the customer to operate at a more sophisticated level within a couple of months. When you buy Omni™ OMS, you're buying into the depth of supply chain experience that Tecsys has around the world, attuned to the demands of modern retail."

This rapid implementation methodology can be scaled according to customer requirements and resource allocation. The framework provides Tecsys customers with the confidence that their ecosystem can be up and running according to their business needs, taking advantage of each party's expertise to accelerate value generation.

Omni™ OMS not only boasts the fastest implementation of its class of software, but it is also part of Tecsys' solution suite, a portfolio squarely focused on supply chain execution. Advanced out-of-the-box functionality enables brand owners to gain a digital foothold of their logistics operation with a scalable, end-to-end unified commerce supply chain solution in quick order, and then grow that platform according to the scale and complexity that their evolving markets demand.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of cloud-based supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

