Tecsys Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

Record Revenue of $26M as SaaS Bookings Surge

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended October 31, 2019. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter Highlights:

Recurring cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 47% year-over-year to $10.1 million during Q2 2020, including 13% organic SaaS growth.

during Q2 2020, including 13% organic SaaS growth. Annual Recurring Revenue i reached $40.5 million at the end of Q2 2020 compared to $27.6 million at the end of Q2 2019. This increase reflects the Company's ongoing focus on the transition to a SaaS revenue and business model which should result in ongoing value creation for shareholders.

reached at the end of Q2 2020 compared to at the end of Q2 2019. This increase reflects the Company's ongoing focus on the transition to a SaaS revenue and business model which should result in ongoing value creation for shareholders. Total revenue was $26.0 million , higher by 43% or $7.8 million over $18.2 million reported for Q2 2019.

, higher by 43% or over reported for Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA i was $3.7 million , or 14% of revenue, in Q2 2020 compared to $1.7 million , or 9% of revenue in Q2 2019.

was , or 14% of revenue, in Q2 2020 compared to , or 9% of revenue in Q2 2019. SaaS subscription bookings i of $2.4 million were added in Q2 2020 compared to $0.1 million in Q2 2019.

of were added in Q2 2020 compared to in Q2 2019. Professional services revenue was $10.2 million , 47% higher than $6.9 million in Q2 2019.

, 47% higher than in Q2 2019. Proprietary products revenue decreased 30% to $1.7 million compared to Q2 2019 primarily due to a decrease in proprietary software license revenue as the business continues to transition to SaaS licensing. Perpetual license bookings declined to $1.4 million from $2.1 million for the same period last year.

compared to Q2 2019 primarily due to a decrease in proprietary software license revenue as the business continues to transition to SaaS licensing. Perpetual license bookings declined to from for the same period last year. Higher service margins increased total gross profit to $13.1 million for Q2 2020, up 37% from $9.5 million in Q2 2019.

for Q2 2020, up 37% from in Q2 2019. Gross margin was 50% compared to 52% in the prior year, with the slight decline due to lower license revenue from the organic business resulting from the shift to SaaS bookings as well as a higher mix of lower margin hardware due to the PCSYS acquisition.

Operating expenses increased by $2.2 million to $10.8 million , a 25% increase compared to $8.7 million reported in Q2 fiscal 2019.

to , a 25% increase compared to reported in Q2 fiscal 2019. Profit from operations was $2.2 million , compared to a profit of $0.8 million in Q2 2019. Recurring revenue generated by increasing cloud, maintenance, and subscription licensing allows the company to derive higher revenue from stable operations. As our SaaS bookings increase, profit from operations should build predictably over time with fewer quarterly swings.

, compared to a profit of in Q2 2019. Recurring revenue generated by increasing cloud, maintenance, and subscription licensing allows the company to derive higher revenue from stable operations. As our SaaS bookings increase, profit from operations should build predictably over time with fewer quarterly swings. Net Profit in Q2 2020 was $1.4 million or $0.11 per share compared to profit of $0.6 million or $0.05 per share for the same period in fiscal 2019.

or per share compared to profit of or per share for the same period in fiscal 2019. Total backlog i at October 31, 2019 was $87.0 million , up sequentially from $76.4 million at July 31, 2019 .

at was , up sequentially from at . Total contract value bookingsi increased by 72% to $27.9 million in Q2 2020, up from $16.2 million in Q2 2019. During Q2 2020, the Company signed 10 new accounts with a total contract value of $15.6 million compared to 6 new accounts with a total contract value of $1.3 million signed in Q2 2019.

"This was an exciting quarter. The strong results for second quarter fiscal 2020 reflect our successful ongoing transition to SaaS licensing," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "We are experiencing strong demand across all lines of business and our recent acquisitions have proven to be effective contributors to growth and earnings. Our healthcare solutions continue to perform well as we added another new hospital network (IDN) during the quarter.

We are particularly pleased with the SaaS bookings during the quarter. We booked $2.35 million of SaaS annual recurring revenue during the second quarter of which $1.5 million was organic. Under the old model, the organic component would have added approximately $3.0 million to revenue and $2.7 million to earnings, whereas, under the new SaaS model, this all drives future stable revenue growth. On the ecommerce front, our Distributed Order Management platform processed more than $60 million worth of orders during the Black Friday period on behalf of our clients, up from $40 million last year. We also held the largest user conference in our history towards the end of September with attendees and partners from a wide range of industry sectors."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "As we continue to transition our revenue base to a higher-quality, stable, recurring SaaS licensing model, we are pleased that the operating leverage that we planned for is beginning to be reflected in our results. We also note that our strong Q2 2020 financial results were impacted positively by both of our two recent acquisitions, OrderDynamics and PCSYS."

Results from operations

















Trailing 12

Trailing 12

3 months ended

3 months ended

6 months ended

6 months ended

months ended

months ended

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

October 31, 2019

October 31, 2018

























Total Revenue $ 26,008 $ 18,184 $ 50,258 $ 34,466 $ 92,241 $ 70,601 Cloud, Maintenance and Subscription Revenue

10,063

6,836

19,845

13,827

37,300

27,291 Gross Profit

13,055

9,510

24,588

17,094

44,935

34,779 Gross Margin %

50%

52%

49%

50%

49%

49% Operating Expenses

10,839

8,686

21,869

16,368

44,740

31,459 Op. Ex. As % of Revenue

42%

48%

44%

47%

49%

45% Profit from Operations

2,216

824

2,719

726

195

3,320 Adjusted EBITDA1

3,677

1,654

5,672

2,190

6,258

5,809 EPS

0.11

0.05

0.09

0.05

(0.02)

0.24

























Bookings

27,911

16,226

41,918

26,865

78,264

53,620 License Booking

1,413

2,138

1,806

3,101

4,639

7,201 SAAS ARR Bookings

2,350

83

2,730

83

4,275

156

























Backlog

87,017

51,657

87,017

51,657

87,017

51,657 Annual Recurring Revenue

40,499

27,603

40,499

27,603

40,499

27,603 Professional Services Backlog

22,142

20,192

22,142

20,192

22,142

20,192

First Half Highlights:

First half recurring cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased by 44% to $19.8 million from $13.8 million reported for first half of fiscal 2019.

from reported for first half of fiscal 2019. Total revenue in the first half of fiscal 2020 increased by 46% to $50.3 million from $34.5 million in the prior period.

from in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA i for the first half of fiscal 2020 increased by 159% to $5.7 million from $2.2 million in the prior period.

for the first half of fiscal 2020 increased by 159% to from in the prior period. SaaS subscription bookings i increased to $2.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2020 from $0.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2019.

increased to in the first half of fiscal 2020 from in the first half of fiscal 2019. Net profit in the first half of fiscal 2020 increased 87% to $1.1 million compared to $0.6 million in the same period last year.

compared to in the same period last year. Total contract value bookingsi in the first half of fiscal 2020 increased by 56% to $41.9 million , up from $26.9 million in the prior year period. During the first half of fiscal 2020, the Company signed 18 new accounts with a total contract value of $19.0 million compared to 9 new accounts with a total contract value of $3.2 million in the same period last year.

Today the Company declared an increase in the quarterly dividend of $0.005 to $0.06 per share payable on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2019.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

Date: December 5, 2019

Time: 8:30 am

Phone number: (416) – 359 3130 or 1 (800) 659 2165

The call can be replayed until December 12, 2019 by calling (416) 626 4100 or 1 (800) 558 5253 (access code:21933974).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations. For more information on Tecsys' supply chain solutions, visit: www.tecsys.com

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2019. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before acquisition related costs, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration, stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, for the three and six-month periods ending October 31 of fiscal 2020 and 2019, derived from IFRS measures in the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements, is as follows:





Three-months

ended October 31,

2019 Three-months

ended October 31,

2018 Six-months

ended October 31,

2019 Six-months

ended October 31,

2018 Profit for the period

$ 1,404 $ 596 $ 1,137 $ 609 Adjustments for:









Depreciation of property and equipment

and right-of-use assets

480 212 957 435 Amortization of deferred development costs

151 280 313 558 Amortization of other intangible assets

325 121 738 243 Interest expense

290 - 571 - Interest income

(18) (64) (46) (145) Income taxes

529 277 878 258











EBITDA

$ 3,161 $ 1,422 $ 4,548 $ 1,958 Adjustments for:









Stock-based compensation

345 117 533 117 Restructuring costs

- - 420 - Fair value adjustment on contingent consideration

earnout - PCSYS

171 - 171 - Acquisition-related costs

- 115 - 115











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,677 $ 1,654 $ 5,672 $ 2,190

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at October 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







October 31,

April 30,





2019

2019











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,153 $ 14,913 Accounts receivable



16,243

14,986 Work in progress



474

811 Other receivables



706

392 Tax credits



4,970

3,493 Inventory



835

673 Prepaid expenses



4,313

3,223 Total current assets



39,694

38,491











Non-current assets









Other long-term receivables



453

278 Tax credits



5,568

5,260 Property and equipment



2,623

2,714 Right-of-use assets



7,892

- Deferred development costs



1,106

1,064 Other intangible assets



13,908

14,706 Goodwill



17,344

17,456 Deferred tax assets



5,878

5,476 Total non-current assets



54,772

46,954











Total assets

$ 94,466 $ 85,445











Liabilities





















Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 12,263 $ 11,633 Deferred revenue



14,619

14,252 Current portion of long-term debt



1,172

1,022 Lease obligations



925

- Other current liabilities



4,223

4,111 Total current liabilities



33,202

31,018











Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt



10,204

10,827 Other non-current liabilities



2,093

2,333 Lease obligations



8,788

- Deferred tax liabilities



1,753

1,769 Total non-current liabilities



22,838

14,929 Total liabilities



56,040

45,947











Equity





















Share capital



19,144

19,144 Contributed surplus



10,476

9,943 Retained earnings



9,199

10,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income loss



(393)

(207) Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company



38,426

39,498











Total liabilities and equity

$ 94,466 $ 85,445

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousand of Canadian dollars, except per share data)







Three months

Three

months

Six months

Six months





Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended





October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018



















Revenue:





































Proprietary products

$ 1,726 $ 2,461 $ 2,170 $ 3,786 Third-party products



3,592

1,356

7,244

2,812 Cloud, maintenance and subscription



10,063

6,836

19,845

13,827 Professional services



10,169

6,931

19,911

12,998 Reimbursable expenses



458

600

1,088

1,043 Total revenue



26,008

18,184

50,258

34,466



















Cost of revenue:

















Products



2,795

1,369

5,757

2,644 Services



9,700

6,705

18,825

13,685 Reimbursable expenses



458

600

1,088

1,043 Total cost of revenue



12,953

8,674

25,670

17,372



















Gross profit



13,055

9,510

24,588

17,094



















Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



4,807

4,100

9,315

7,534 General and administration



2,437

1,931

4,821

3,511 Research and development, net of tax credit



3,595

2,655

7,313

5,323 Restructuring costs



-

-

420

- Total operating expenses



10,839

8,686

21,869

16,368



















Profit from operations



2,216

824

2,719

726



















Net finance costs (income)



283

(49)

704

(141)



















Profit before income taxes



1,933

873

2,015

867



















Income tax expense



529

277

878

258







































Profit attributable to the owners of the Company

$ 1,404 $ 596 $ 1,137 $ 609



















Other comprehensive (loss) income:

















Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges



(18)

(44)

118

6 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations



53

-

(304)

-



















Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company

$ 1,439 $ 552 $ 951 $ 615



















Basic and diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.11 $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.05

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three and six-month periods ended October 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousand of Canadian dollars)







Three months

Three months

Six months

Six months





Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended





October 31,

October 31,

October 31,

October 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018



















Cash flow from (used in) operating activities:

















Profit for the period

$ 1,404 $ 596 $ 1,137 $ 609 Adjustments for:

















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets



480

212

957

435 Amortization of deferred development costs



151

280

313

558 Amortization of other intangible assets



325

121

738

243 Net finance costs (income)



283

(49)

704

(141) Unrealized foreign exchange and other



(333)

(113)

(585)

29 Non-refundable tax credits



(510)

(248)

(746)

(475) Stock-based compensation



345

117

533

117 Income taxes



207

265

556

265 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



2,352

1,181

3,607

1,640



















Accounts receivable



(3,066)

(915)

(1,310)

454 Work in progress



191

374

330

(283) Other receivables



253

262

(461)

78 Tax credits



(347)

(740)

(1,038)

(1,417) Inventory



(177)

44

(163)

267 Prepaid expenses



(421)

(18)

(854)

(429) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,815

35

433

(818) Deferred revenue



847

(1,518)

384

139 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations



(905)

(2,476)

(2,679)

(2,009)



















Net cash from (used in) operating activities



1,447

(1,295)

928

(369)



















Cash flow (used in) financing activities:

















Repayment of long-term debt



(236)

(11)

(472)

(23) Payment of dividends



(1,439)

(1,308)

(1,439)

(1,308) Payment of lease obligations



(243)

-

(485)

- Interest paid



(248)

-

(489)

- Net cash used in financing activities



(2,166)

(1,319)

(2,885)

(1,331)



















Cash flows (used in) investing activities:

















Interest received



17

64

46

145 Acquisition of property and equipment



(232)

(66)

(359)

(103) Acquisition of other intangible assets



(72)

(48)

(135)

(65) Deferred development costs



(189)

(10)

(355)

(65) Net cash used in investing activities



(476)

(60)

(803)

(88)



















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period



(1,195)

(2,674)

(2,760)

(1,788)



















Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period



13,348

14,382

14,913

13,496



















Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

$ 12,153 $ 11,708 $ 12,153 $ 11,708

Tecsys Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) Six-month periods ended October 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousand of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Share capital

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings Total



Number

Amount







































Balance, April 30, 2019

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,943 $ (207) $ 10,618 $ 39,498 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 16

-

-

-

-

(1,117)

(1,117) Adjusted balance, May 1, 2019

13,082,376

19,144

9,943

(207)

9,501

38,381 Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

1,137

1,137 Other comprehensive income for the period:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

118

-

118 Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

(304)

-

(304) Stock-based compensation

-

-

533

-

-

533 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

533

(186)

1,137

1,484 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(1,439)

(1,439) Total transaction with owners of the Company

-

-

-

-

(1,439)

(1,439)

























Balance, October 31, 2019

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 10,476 $ (393) $ 9,199 $ 38,426

























Balance, April 30, 2018

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,577 $ (113) $ 14,527 $ 43,135 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15

-

-

-

-

(421)

(421) Adjusted balance, May 1, 2018

13,082,376

19,144

9,577

(113)

14,106

42,714 Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

609

609 Other comprehensive income for the period:























Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated revenue hedges

-

-

-

6

-

6 Stock-based compensation









117

-

-

117 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

117

6

609

732 Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(1,308)

(1,308) Total transaction with owners of the Company

-

-

117

-

(1,308)

(1,308) Balance, October 31, 2018

13,082,376 $ 19,144 $ 9,694 $ (107) $ 13,407 $ 42,138



