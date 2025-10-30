Tectonic Therapeutic Aktie
WKN DE: A40BWE / ISIN: US8789721086
|
30.10.2025 05:44:09
TECX, GKOS, GH, ALGN, NMRA Surge After Hours On Clinical Data And Earnings
(RTTNews) - Several healthcare and life sciences names posted notable gains in after-hours trading, driven by clinical updates, earnings releases, and in some cases, unexplained momentum.
Tectonic Therapeutic Inc. (TECX) surged 30.93% in the overnight session, climbing from $18.62 at the close to $24.38 by late evening. The sharp move followed the company's announcement of positive topline results from its Phase 1b Part B trial of TX45, a long-acting Fc-relaxin fusion protein. The therapy, tested in patients with Group 2 pulmonary hypertension with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (PH-HFrEF), demonstrated both tolerability and improvements in left heart function and pulmonary hemodynamics after a single intravenous dose.
Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) advanced 15.45% after hours, rising from $77.09 to $89.00. The company reported third-quarter net sales of $133.5 million, up 38% year-over-year. While it posted a net loss of $16.2 million, the figure marked an improvement from the $21.4 million loss in the same quarter last year. Glaukos also provided updated guidance, projecting 2025 revenue between $490 million and $495 million, and preliminary 2026 revenue between $600 million and $620 million.
Guardant Health Inc. (GH) gained 19.29% in extended trading, moving from $72.27 to $86.21. The company's third-quarter revenue reached $265.2 million, up 39% from the prior year. While it reported a net loss of $92.7 million, this was narrower than the $107.8 million loss in the same period last year. Guardant also raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $965 million to $970 million, up from a previous forecast of $915 million to $925 million.
Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) saw its shares jump 15.15% after hours, closing at $131.91 before rallying to $151.89. The company posted third-quarter net income of $56.8 million, or $0.78 per share, with non-GAAP net income of $189.0 million, or $2.61 per share. Although revenue dipped slightly from the previous quarter, it still marked a 1.8% increase year-over-year. Align expects fourth-quarter revenue to rise sequentially, guiding to a range of $1.025 billion to $1.045 billion.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA) also made a strong move, climbing 23.20% to $3.08 in overnight trading despite no accompanying news. The stock had closed the regular session at $2.50, down 3.47%, before reversing course in the after-hours market.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Align Technology Inc.
|129,50
|12,76%
|Glaukos Corp
|78,00
|18,18%
|Guardant Health Inc Registered Shs
|78,96
|11,49%
|Neumora Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|2,93
|17,20%
|Tectonic Therapeutic Inc Registered Shs
|17,60
|-5,48%
