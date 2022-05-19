Ted Elvhage, Board member in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), has sold shares due to private financial commitments

Ted Elvhage, Board member in Fingerprint Cards AB, has sold 975,000 shares in Fingerprints.



"The reason for my sale of shares is private financial commitments. I have an unchanged strong belief in the company's future and plan to invest in Fingerprints again as soon as it is possible for me to do so,” comments Ted Elvhage.

Link to PDMR transactions register.





For further information, please contact:





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment