08.09.2022 03:58:00

TEDCO Hosts Tech Fair for Underserved Entrepreneurs

Senator Cardin to join leading tech companies at College Park event

TEDCO is committed to providing resources from major tech companies—Grow with Google, Meta, TikTok, Square, Microsoft, eBay, PayPal, Amazon Web Services, Amazon, and others to be announced—to small businesses looking to broaden their footprint and increase future sales.

Address of Event: The Hotel at the University of Maryland, 7777 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740

WHAT: TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, will host a free Tech Fair starting at 9:00 am on September 12, 2022, at The Hotel at the University of Maryland. TEDCO created the fair to connect entrepreneurs and small business owners in any industry from Maryland's underserved communities to technology companies, resources, training, and networking opportunities to grow their business. U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.) worked closely with TEDCO to create the fair, and he will deliver a keynote address. Attendance is free; participants can learn more and register here.

John Fleming, mid-Atlantic regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), will speak about the SBA and the resources provided to small businesses in the region. Troy LeMaile-Stovall, CEO of TEDCO, to host the Tech Fair.

WHY: TEDCO is committed to providing resources from major tech companies—Grow with Google, Meta, TikTok, Square, Microsoft, eBay, PayPal, Amazon Web Services, Amazon, and others to be announced—to small businesses looking to broaden their footprint and increase future sales. The fair will allow companies to learn about professional development training, online platforms for sales, advertising techniques, cloud services, and more. Women and diverse startup founders and business owners who traditionally have been underserved by the entrepreneurial ecosystem are encouraged to attend and share news of the free fair with their networks.

WHO: Maryland is home to over 400,000 small women-and minority-owned businesses spread out across the state. TEDCO and Senator Cardin have worked together to ensure these talented but often underserved entrepreneurs can access essential resources provided by leading tech companies, giving them more opportunities to grow and thrive.

WHEN AND WHERE: From 9 am2 pm; Monday, September 12, 2022, at The Hotel at the University of Maryland, 7777 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD 20740.

9:00AM: Continental Breakfast/Networking Begins

9:40AM: Welcome Remarks from Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO
          Remarks from John F. Fleming, U.S. Small Business Administration
          Keynote Address: Ben Cardin, U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship

10:15AM12:00PM: Exhibit Hall and Exhibitor Training Workshops

12:00PM1:00PM: Lunch/Networking

1:00PM2:00PM: Exhibit Hall and Exhibitor Training Workshops

About TEDCO
TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

Media Contact
Tammi Thomas
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, TEDCO
tthomas@tedco.md

/PRNewswire -- Sept. 7, 2022/

(PRNewsfoto/TEDCO)

SOURCE TEDCO

