Teen-Created New App from the LivLyme Foundation Tracks Long-Haul Disease Symptoms

The LonghaulTracker app aims to aid in diagnoses and treatment journeys, bolster long-haul disease research

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LivLyme Foundation, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to supporting Lyme disease research, care and education, today launched the LonghaulTracker, an app that tracks symptoms of chronic illnesses in real time. Created by 18-year-old LivLyme Foundation Founder Olivia Goodreau, the app is designed for the millions of people living with long-haul diseases and allows users to record their symptoms, track them over time, and download a report for caregivers and medical providers.

To develop the LonghaulTracker app, Olivia and the LivLyme Foundation worked closely with numerous patients, caregivers, doctors, university researchers and health policy leaders. The app can be used by people living with Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, long Covid, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), multiple sclerosis, breast cancer, heart disease, and other long-haul diseases. Many of these conditions are often difficult to diagnose because the symptoms are challenging to quantify and measure. The added clarity and credibility of having an established record of symptoms on the LonghaulTracker app may lead to a faster, more accurate diagnosis and treatment.

"I was misdiagnosed countless times before my Lyme disease diagnosis at 7 years old, and I wish the LonghaulTracker app was available at that time," said Olivia. "I'm excited for what this app can do to help track symptoms and eventually help physicians make more accurate diagnoses."

The LonghaulTracker app is the second app created by Olivia. When she was 13 years old, she developed the idea for the TickTracker app, which is a citizen science geo-location app that allows users to track and report tick sightings and bites in real-time. It combines user-contributed data along with regional, state and national tick-reported data from multiple sources to create a heat-map of tick activity around the globe.

There is a significant need in the market for a solution that makes tracking long-haul symptoms simple. For example, approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year, and roughly 5-20% of those patients experience long-haul symptoms known as "chronic Lyme." Additionally, up to 23 million people have developed long Covid since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We believe the LonghaulTracker app will be a game changer for people living with long-haul symptoms throughout their diagnosis and treatment journeys," said LivLyme Foundation Executive Director Holiday Goodreau. "This immediate impact, coupled with our long-term vision for the app to provide data to vetted scientific researchers, is an exciting step in the right direction for everyone working to improve the lives of those with long-haul diseases."

The LonghaulTracker app is available through the App Store. Learn more at LonghaulTracker.com.

About the LivLyme Foundation

The LivLyme Foundation was founded by Olivia Goodreau when she was 12 years old. The Foundation envisions a world without Lyme and other tick-borne diseases. Its mission is to provide funding for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases treatment and research, while delivering tick education and awareness around the globe. Learn more at LivLymeFoundation.org.

About Lyme disease

Lyme disease is most often transmitted by tick bites and has been found in all 50 states and in more than 60 countries. Public awareness of its symptoms and possible contraction is critical. The CDC estimates that more than 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease every year. This is 1.5 times greater than the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and seven times the number of people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS annually.

