Teen Entrepreneur Launches Celeb-Approved Premium Ice Cream Brand, Madison Brown

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Madison Brown, a family-focused brand enters the CPG marketplace with its line of premium ice cream. Nineteen-year-old Jay Jay Brown is launching his first venture, Madison Brown Ice Cream, named after his sister.

Jay Jay Brown has spent over two years fulfilling his dream of launching a family brand around his family's shared passion for ice cream. Jay Jay is responsible for leading the brand's vision to redefine and establish a new culture of ice cream with the help of retail industry vet, Jen Francis who will be running the day-to-day and heading up the US sales department.

"Ice cream conjures feelings of summer sunshine, family laughs, and true happiness that can only be captured with the perfect sweet bite," says Jen Francis, Head of Sales at Madison Brown. "Madison Brown Ice Cream brings authentic family traditions around ice cream to life and we're so excited to share our story with other families. No matter what the occasion, Madison Brown Ice Cream is proud to bring communities together helping them create new memories."

Growing up, Jay Jay loved how just a scoop of ice cream could bring together all types of people in his family, young or old, to have important conversations over the sweet treat. He has always been entrepreneurial-spirited, as he grew up in a family full of business-minded people, he wanted to be able to create something of his own. Jay Jay realized the significance of ice cream within his family and the legacy he could create, thus the concept of Madison Brown was born.

"Inspired by my family, Madison Brown reminds me that a great scoop of ice cream brings people together," says Jay Jay Brown, owner, and co-founder of Madison Brown. "As I start my own business venture, my family is there every step of the way within Madison Brown's origin story. I'm so grateful for our incredible retail partners from H-E-B in Texas to BevMo in Arizona and California and of course Walmart.com for believing in this vision. After two years of developing the world's most fabulous ice cream, we'd be nowhere without their enthusiasm for our brand and tremendous support."

Madison Brown is launching with its six original premium ice cream flavors ranging from tried-and-true classics to decadent and innovative options alike, truly living up to its fabulous ice cream tagline. Flavors include: Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Red Velvet are available for purchase at Walmart.com marking the first time consumers will be able to purchase the luxury ice cream brand, priced at $8.99 per pint. Madison Brown will also be available on GoPuff, at Ralphs, BevMo, HEB in, and Walmart stores later this year.

Vanilla Ice Cream: A one-of-a-kind subtle yet rich creamy vanilla ice cream with just the right amount of sweetness

Chocolate Ice Cream: A indulgent milk chocolate ice cream with a special hint of dark chocolate throughout for a luxurious take on the classic

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream: A blend of refreshing peppermint and spearmint extracts of bittersweet dark chocolate chunks that come together to create this iconic pint

Cookies & Cream Ice Cream: Our classic vanilla ice cream blended with generous pieces of chocolate cookies with creme filling, an upgrade on the beloved flavor

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream: A vanilla-based ice cream with added chunks of buttery soft cookie dough blended with tiny milk chocolate chips to create the perfect bite

Red Velvet Ice Cream: Our classic vanilla-based ice cream with delicious pieces of luxurious red velvet cake and decadent swirls of cream cheese frosting, the ultimate signature flavor

As a socially conscious company, Madison Brown is committing to give back by partnering with charities that benefit globally underserved communities throughout the year.

You can learn more about Madison Brown on Twitter @MadisonBrown , Instagram @MadisonBrownFrozen, and at MadisonBrown.com .

ABOUT MADISON BROWN

Madison Brown is redefining and establishing a new culture of fabulous ice cream. Founded by Jay Jay Brown, Madison Brown is a family-focused CPG brand honoring his family. Some of his fondest memories growing up included spending quality time with his family over a bowl of ice cream, so it was natural for Jay Jay Brown to start an ice cream venture together to create the ultimate indulgent experience. Entering the marketplace with six premium flavors including its signature Red Velvet along with Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, aiming to blend the beloved pastime with today's culture.

