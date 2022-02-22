TEGNA Agrees To Be Taken Private By Standard General In $5.4 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) agreed to be taken the company private by the Standard General affiliate for $24.00 per share in cash. The transaction has an equity value of about $5.4 billion and an enterprise value of about $8.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The transaction consideration represents a premium of about 39% to TEGNA's unaffected closing share price on September 14, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media speculation about a potential sale of TEGNA.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. TEGNA will become a private company and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Upon the close of the transaction, Deb McDermott will become CEO and Soo Kim, founding partner of Standard General, will serve as Chairman of a new Board. Ms. McDermott currently serves as CEO of Standard Media and has more than 20 years of experience leading broadcast groups, including previously serving as COO of Media General and as CEO and President of Young Broadcasting.

Following the close of the transaction, TEGNA stations in Austin (KVUE), Dallas (WFAA and KMPX) and Houston (KHOU and KTBU) are expected to be acquired by Cox Media Group from Standard General.

Also after closing, Premion is expected to operate as a standalone business majority owned by Cox Media Group and Standard General.