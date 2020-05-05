Teine Energy moves forward with AFTI Watchdog to enhance its operational efficiency

CALGARY, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - AFTI is pleased to announce that Teine Energy Ltd. ("Teine"), a privately held company, has entered into an agreement to expand its use of the WatchDog solution across their production portfolio.

Teine operates assets in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, and produces approximately 33,000 boe/day.

Teine's low risk, repeatable and cost-efficient business model is an ideal fit for the WatchDog solution. WatchDog will contribute to lowering operating costs through redistribution of operator time in the field, increased production and the notification of unplanned events at the well.

"With the dramatic change in market conditions, we are moving aggressively towards solutions that increase our bottom line. WatchDog provides our operators with a very efficient way to visit our wells (virtually) and concentrate their time on the activities and assets which require attention," commented Clint Sarmaga, Operations Manager at Teine.

"Teine is focused on continually optimizing our operating efficiencies for all areas in which we operate, and in particular our Viking and Bakken assets in southwest Saskatchewan. As our asset base grows, we are driving to increase surveillance capabilities while operating safely and with high environmental standards. Implementing Watchdog as our standard complement to Scada will allow us to utilize technology to operate more efficiently and cost effectively, without sacrificing our goal of responsible development." said Barett Pedersen, Manager of Optimization for Teine.

"In today's market, we are elated to receive this demonstration of confidence in our solution. The current market events are absolute confirmation of our strategy to remove the routine wellsite drive time and replace it with trusted technology and a client success team focused on maximizing adoption," said Steve Robb, CEO at AFTI.

AFTI delivers the WatchDog device and K9 Operator portal which provides operators with the ability to perform a 'Virtual Wellsite Visit'. With nearly 10,000 installations, the WatchDog solution is the solution of choice for producers in this challenging operating environment.

Teine Energy Ltd. is a privately held company focused on investing in low-risk, geographically concentrated conventional and heavy oil assets.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teine-energy-moves-forward-with-afti-watchdog-to-enhance-its-operational-efficiency-301051066.html

SOURCE AFTI WatchDog