15.12.2022 15:00:00

Tekpon Announces 2022 Top Software Companies

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the US market registered a $30 billion loss in unused software licenses and products. The main problem with this was that on the market, many products offer the same solution, yet businesses and people need to learn how to choose the right one for them.

Considering the context, Tekpon, a software marketplace designed to put an end to software waste by helping companies choose a better tool for their needs, has issued a top of the best software companies in 2022 that came out in the market with a natural solution for peoples' needs by helping companies automatize their work and be more productive.

The top software companies in 2022 are:

  • NordVPN - nordvpn.com
    Category: VPN

  • Pipedrive - pipedrive.com
    Category: CRM

  • Tidio - tidio.com
    Category: Live Chat

  • Question Pro - questionpro.com
    Category: Survey

  • PartnerStack - partnerstack.com
    Category: Affiliate

  • Outplay - outplayhq.com
    Category: Sales acceleration

  • eWebinar - ewebinar.com
    Category: Video Conferencing

  • Adobe Creative Cloud - adobe.com
    Category: Graphic Design

  • Remote - remote.com
    Category: Payroll

  • Founderpath - founderpath.com
    Category: FinTech

    • Companies can discover all the software companies and products on Tekpon, depending on their needs, business models, and budget.

    About Tekpon

    Tekpon is a software marketplace born out of the genuine desire to help people change how they consume and purchase software products and services. Behind Tekpon is a team of enthusiastic tech lovers who want to allow users to boost their lives and businesses with the right software. Furthermore, its mission is to help people and businesses make the right software choice. Tekpon is the solution to all your software needs. If you don't believe it, visit https://tekpon.com/.

    Media Contacts
    Ana Maria Stanciuc 
    maria@tekpon.com
    Head of Content

