Tel Aviv University Supporting Ukrainian Students and Researchers Through Special Scholarship Funds and Other Charitable Efforts

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tel Aviv University announced it will offer dozens of scholarships to Ukrainian students and researchers in need of support as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Totaling approximately 1million NIS, scholarships will enable students to continue studies and research that has been halted by war. TAU was also the first university to begin a scholarship fund for Ukrainian students, under current President Ariel Porat's direction.

Tel Aviv University Supporting Ukrainian Students & Researchers Through Special Scholarship Funds & Charitable Efforts

In tandem, the university launched a fundraising initiative in the United States called Cycle for Scholarships, which will benefit an emergency scholarship fund/support for displaced Ukrainian students at the masters, doctoral and postdoctoral levels, covering tuition, living and insurance for six months.

A global network of participants in Cycle for Scholarships are able to ride at their own pace, cycling anywhere between 18 and 100 miles during the week of April 3 - 10, 2022, and can sign up at the link here: https://www.cycleforscholarships.org/

About Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv University (TAU) exemplifies the qualities of the city it inhabits - innovative, fast-paced, exciting, and creative. A globally top-ranked university, a leading research institution, a center of discovery – TAU embraces a culture and student body that is inquisitive and responsive to pressing issues and world-wide problems. As Israel's largest public institution of higher learning, TAU is home to 30,000 students, including 2,100 international students from over 100 countries. The University encompasses nine faculties, 35 schools, 400 labs, and has 17 affiliated hospitals in its network.

CONTACT: Claudia Prevete, cprevete@optimistconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tel-aviv-university-supporting-ukrainian-students-and-researchers-through-special-scholarship-funds-and-other-charitable-efforts-301514815.html

SOURCE American Friends of Tel Aviv University