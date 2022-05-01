|
01.05.2022 12:00:00
Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance.The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. So now, shares are down more than 60% year to date.Some investors clearly preferred to exit the Teladoc story right away. But others have held on -- or might even be considering buying shares. What's the best decision? A lot of it has to do with your investment style. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.Continue reading
