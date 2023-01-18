|
18.01.2023 14:54:05
Teladoc Health Axes 6% Of Staff; To Take $17 Mln In Charges In 2023
(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), a telemedicine and virtual healthcare provider, said on Wednesday in a filing that as part of its cost reduction measures, the company has pruned around six percent workforce in the fourth-quarter.
Towards this, Teladoc Health incurred pre-tax charges of around $4.4 million for fourth quarter. For the fiscal 2023, the company expects to again incur approximately $17 million in pre-tax charges.
"Of the aggregate amount of pre-tax charges that the Company estimates it will incur in 2023, approximately $10 million are expected to result in future cash expenditures related to the workforce reductions," the company said in a statement.
In addition to these charges, the healthcare provider expects a reduction in stock-based compensation of around $6 million in the first quarter, which is related to the forfeited stock awards.
